Tanzania: Journalists Urged to Observe Ethics in Upcoming Polls

JOURNALISTS in the country have been reminded to adhere to the rules and regulations in their profession while reporting election stories.

The advice was issued in Dar es Salaam by Tanzania Information Service, Senior Information Officer, Ms Lilian Shirima during a one-day capacity building seminar for women journalists in the country.

Ms Lilian said the role of journalists is crucial during the election process and that there is need for them to avoid disputes by adhering to professional code of conducts, and at the same time balance State security and sensitivity of each and every story.

"Journalists must commit to delivering thorough, verified and unbiased information pulled from a number of diverse sources to their listeners or readers. At the same time, they must refrain from publishing information, which trigger divisions and likely to incite violence," she explained.

She said there are a number of things every journalist must avoid including wearing a distinctive sign that indicates a party/candidate of his/her interest and also resist pressures of personal opinion when executing his/her duty.

The officer said ethics and professionalism should be a priority and road map for any journalist reporting elections in Tanzania The seminar was organised by Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA) with support from the Finnish Foundation for Media and Development (Vikes) as part of the Project: Women in Newsrooms: Supporting Female Journalists in Tanzania.

On the status of women in the media in Tanzania, Ms Shirima said although women go through a number of challenges in media houses, it is important that they remain committed to working hard to make a difference.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If you do not commit yourself to what you are doing no one will recognize you, everything starts with you, do not sit idle, waiting for someone to lift you up, increase diligence in what you are doing because that is what will identify you regardless of your gender," she noted.

On her part, TAMWA Executive Director, Ms Rose Reuben said the aim of the training was to promote the profession as well as to share experiences with women from various media houses as women go through several challenges.

Ms Reuben said the training will assist in interventions in breaking the proverbial glass ceiling by equipping women journalists with the confidence, skills and knowledge of being professional journalists.

Community Media Consultant and Trainer, Ms Rose Mwalimu said all journalists regardless of one being a male or female can help to change the public attitude by portraying women as they are rather than re-enforcing gender-based stereotypes.