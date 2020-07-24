Tanzania: Namanga People Assurance of Water Supply Near Future

24 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Namanga

WATER woes in Namanga town could soon become a thing of the past after the government pumped in 2.8bn/- on a water project in the area.

The move will see water running in Namanga dry taps after many years of waiting.

Addressing a public rally during his official tour of Longido District, Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Iddi Hassan Kimanta assured Namanga residents that by next month, they'll start accessing clean and safe water following an initial 2.8bn/- disbursement to the area by the central government.

"While the total cost is around 4bn/-, the initial sum of money would see us making progress in ensuring that you get clean water by next month," pointed out the RC.

This will be made possible by pumping water from a 450cubic metres tank located at Longido town, according to Mr Kimanta.

The regional commissioner further pointed out that water scarcity in the area has been forcing some women and children walk long distances close to Kenya, in pursuit of the essential commodity.

The average water consumption in Namanga currently stands at 900,000 litres a day, but only 200,000 litres was being made available to the residents, a busy town that borders Kenya.

"Even after thorough pumping, the water reservoir in Longido will still be left with enough water to sustain the residents," he added.

Earlier on, Mr Kimanta called upon Longido District Council staff to work as a team, and talked tough against some senior civil servants, who harass and victimize their subordinates.

In particular, he called upon the area District Executive Director, Mr Juma Mhina, to inculcate a culture of harmonizing the staff, adding that a united team would succeed in the area revenue collection strategies.

"Such figures can only be attained when there is mutual respect amongst you... where the District Executive Director incentivizes his staff for a well-done job," he advised.

Read the original article on Daily News.

