Uganda: Kanyike Now Appointed State Minister for Disability

President Museveni has nominated Ms Sarah Kanyike as the new State minister for Disabilities and Elderly, a sharp U-turn that now shifts the former deputy Lord mayor from an earlier appointment as director at KCCA.

Ms Kanyike's new appointment was confirmed in a communication to MPs on the Appointments committee yesterday.

"Notice is hereby given that the appointments committee is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10am in the basement floor of Parliament house to interact with Ms Sarah Kanyike, the presidential nominee of Minister of State for Disability and Elderly," the circular reads.

Earlier appointment

President Museveni had in May nominated Ms Kanyike as director for gender, community service and production in the new changes at KCCA that also brought in Ms Dorothy Kisaka as executive director, replacing Engineer Andrew Kitaka who had acted since December 2018.

Other appointments included Dr Daniel Okello Ayen, who was confirmed as the director of public health and environment, and Ms Grace Akullo the new director of human resource and administration.

But the fate of the other appointees remains unclear. The chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Justice Ralph Ochan, told this newspaper that KCCA appointments were high level that required a lot of time before conclusion was made.

In his nomination letter to the Public Service Commission the president said that "we have used integrity hunting to identify the persons."