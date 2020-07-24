Uganda: Kanyike Now Appointed State Minister for Disability

24 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By James Kabengwa

President Museveni has nominated Ms Sarah Kanyike as the new State minister for Disabilities and Elderly, a sharp U-turn that now shifts the former deputy Lord mayor from an earlier appointment as director at KCCA.

Ms Kanyike's new appointment was confirmed in a communication to MPs on the Appointments committee yesterday.

"Notice is hereby given that the appointments committee is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10am in the basement floor of Parliament house to interact with Ms Sarah Kanyike, the presidential nominee of Minister of State for Disability and Elderly," the circular reads.

Earlier appointment

President Museveni had in May nominated Ms Kanyike as director for gender, community service and production in the new changes at KCCA that also brought in Ms Dorothy Kisaka as executive director, replacing Engineer Andrew Kitaka who had acted since December 2018.

Other appointments included Dr Daniel Okello Ayen, who was confirmed as the director of public health and environment, and Ms Grace Akullo the new director of human resource and administration.

But the fate of the other appointees remains unclear. The chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Justice Ralph Ochan, told this newspaper that KCCA appointments were high level that required a lot of time before conclusion was made.

In his nomination letter to the Public Service Commission the president said that "we have used integrity hunting to identify the persons."

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.