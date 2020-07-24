South Africa: Infrastructure Vandalism Condemned

24 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation has condemned the destruction of water infrastructure in the Pretoria CBD.

The infrastructure was destroyed on Friday morning allegedly by City of Tshwane protesters who went on strike.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation is disturbed by these criminal activities which have resulted in water wastage in the streets of the city due to the destruction of water pipes. Potable water necessary for the sustenance of the citizens and the economy of the country is gushing through some streets of the CBD, going to waste."

The department has appealed to protesting workers to refrain from damaging the water infrastructure as it is detrimental to water supply in the already affected areas of Pretoria.

"It is a notable fact that there are challenges of water supply in some parts of Pretoria. Therefore, destruction of the water infrastructure will exacerbate the water shortage challenges which the department is working hard to address," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

