South Africa: Safa Warns Against Fake Websites

press release

Individuals behind this campaign are known to the Association and have been 'leaking discredited information' to certain journalists.

SAFA has in the meantime, informed the world football governing body, FIFA about all the resolutions taken by its highest decision making body (SAFA NEC) on 20 June 2020 as the Association has always done with all football related information and correspondence.

The SAFA NEC is resolute to defend its democratically elected leadership and for the umpteenth time, wishes to dismiss this latest pack of lies.

SAFA will take appropriate legal action against these individuals.