Namibia: J-Twizzle a Free Man

In an unsuspecting turn of events, charges against Award-winning Namibian hip-hop artist Jericho Gawanab, also known as J-Twizzle, have been dropped this week at the Karibib Magistrate's Court.

The complainant in the matter this week decided to withdraw the case against Jericho and his co-accused. The rapper opined the situation at first was merely a big misunderstanding. Speaking to Entertainment Now!, the 'Heavens missing an angel' hitmaker expressed relieve that this drama is now behind him and that he can now move on.

"I'm happy the case is done; it's a pleasant feeling to feel free. The complainant is also a fan of mine and a good guy at heart. It is time for me to stay focused and put my full attention to my music," he said.

In February, Jericho found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was charged with robbery and assault in Karibib. Gawanab (39) and Innes Uiseb (26) allegedly robbed a member of the Namibian Defence Force after soliciting a lift from the NDF member.

It was alleged Gawanab and Uirab asked for a lift from the remote informal settlement, Usab, to the service station in town from the NDF member. Upon arrival at the service station, one of the suspects grabbed the arms of the complainant, who was still seated in the car, from behind, while the other one punched him several times in the face and head, and then robbed him.

Jericho's sixth gospel album was supposed to be released earlier this year but was halted due to the case. The rapper informed this reporter that instead of releasing one album, he will drop two this year; they are in final production. "Forgiveness is needed; the complainant and I spoke after the case was withdrawn. Now, I can concentrate on my gospel album, which will be released online for free. #Recovery will follow soon after that," he narrated.

J-Twizzle is currently in Karibib, as he prepares for a couple of cameos and shows starting next month on the Deadly Ground project in Windhoek.

"I'm free; my fans can expect videos. Thanks to everybody who had trust in me during this trial. To those who had high wishes for me to be sentenced, never put yourself in somebody's situation when you don't know what the person is going through. God bless us all," he ended.

Deputy director of public relations from the office of the Judiciary Ockert Jansen confirmed the complainant withdrew the case on Monday.

Freeman... Jericho's assault and robbery case has been withdrawn.