Namibia: Mcleod-Katjirua Warns Dan Viljoen Poachers

Governor of Khomas region Laura McLeod Katjirua has warned residents involved in illegal poaching at the Daan Viljoen Game Park, saying the culprits should refrain or face action.

She game park is under constant threat from communities living in the informal settlements of Windhoek, who enter the park illegally to poach game for the pot.

"I am here strongly warning those culprits; they better head to our calls before it is too late," she said. McLeod-Katjirua, who was speaking during the Khomas state of the region address on Tuesday, noted shack dwellers have now resorted to illegal poaching under the pretext they enter the park to collect firewood and they also vandalise the fence of the park.

"In my previous 3rd and 4th region address in 2018 and 2019, respectively, I vehemently condemned the practice of encroaching on the conservation areas and warned any perpetrators of the consequences their actions would be liable for," she thundered.

McLeod-Katjirua noted the environment, tourism and nature conservation constitutes the backbone of the economy of Namibia; hence, she condemned the illegal activities committed by those inhabitants.

"Regarding park entry permits, the MET granted 12 free park entry permits to school children in Windhoek to visit the Daan Viljoen Game Park for environmental education purposes," she said.

Furthermore, the ministry has donated game meat to nine various centres for needy and vulnerable members of society.

The beneficiaries are the Mother's Voice, Katutura Old Age Home, Maria Grace Orphanage and Vulnerable Centre, Children Life Change, Foundation Care, Megameno Orphanage Home, Hephata Centre, Tuhafeni Pre-Primary School and Planet Hope.

Financial constraints, which are a result of the economic slump, had led to other important development projects and strategic activities that are now being finalised and undertaken.

