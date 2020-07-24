South Africa: Lizard People and Freedom of Expression

24 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

Earlier this week a former reality TV personality, who now hosts a programme on eNCA, created a stir when he announced that David Icke would appear on his show. Icke's appearance led to much debate about 'freedom of expression'.

David Icke is an anti-Semite and conspiracy theorist who claims to believe, among other things, that an inter-dimensional race of reptilian beings called the Archons have hijacked the earth and are stopping humanity from realising its true potential, and that the British royal family are shape-shifting lizards. The controversy about his recent appearance on an eNCA show quickly morphed into a wrong-headed argument about freedom of expression, diverting attention from the ethical accountability of the host.

CLOSE

In his 1994 book, There Is No Such Thing as Free Speech and It's a Good Thing, Too, Stanley Fish argued that neo-conservatives often use "sacred abstractions" such as "freedom of expression" to present their partisan political commitments "as a universal imperative, as a call to moral arms so perspicuous that only the irrational or the godless (two categories often conflated) could refuse it".

In this view, the "sacred abstraction" of freedom of expression is used to shield individuals from the consequences of their...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.