South Africa: Lizard People and Freedom of Expression

Earlier this week a former reality TV personality, who now hosts a programme on eNCA, created a stir when he announced that David Icke would appear on his show. Icke's appearance led to much debate about 'freedom of expression'.

David Icke is an anti-Semite and conspiracy theorist who claims to believe, among other things, that an inter-dimensional race of reptilian beings called the Archons have hijacked the earth and are stopping humanity from realising its true potential, and that the British royal family are shape-shifting lizards. The controversy about his recent appearance on an eNCA show quickly morphed into a wrong-headed argument about freedom of expression, diverting attention from the ethical accountability of the host.

In his 1994 book, There Is No Such Thing as Free Speech and It's a Good Thing, Too, Stanley Fish argued that neo-conservatives often use "sacred abstractions" such as "freedom of expression" to present their partisan political commitments "as a universal imperative, as a call to moral arms so perspicuous that only the irrational or the godless (two categories often conflated) could refuse it".

In this view, the "sacred abstraction" of freedom of expression is used to shield individuals from the consequences of their...