South Africa: Water and Sanitation Condemns Vandalizing of Water Infrastructure in Pretoria Central

24 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation strongly condemns the destruction of water infrastructure in the Pretoria CBD. The infrastructure was destroyed this morning during the strike by the disgruntled municipal workers in the employ of the City of Tshwane.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is disturbed by these criminal activities which have resulted in water wastage in the streets of the city due to the destruction of water pipes. Potable water necessary for the sustenance of the citizens and the economy of the country is gushing through some streets of the CBD, going to waste.

It is a notable fact that there are challenges of water supply in some parts of Pretoria. Therefore, destruction of the water infrastructure will exacerbate the water shortage challenges which the department is working hard to address.

The Department of Water and Sanitation therefore appeals to the protesting workers to refrain from damaging the water infrastructure as it is detrimental to water supply in the already affected areas of Pretoria.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.