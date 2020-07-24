South Africa: Water and Sanitation Condemns Vandalizing of Water Infrastructure in Pretoria Central

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation strongly condemns the destruction of water infrastructure in the Pretoria CBD. The infrastructure was destroyed this morning during the strike by the disgruntled municipal workers in the employ of the City of Tshwane.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is disturbed by these criminal activities which have resulted in water wastage in the streets of the city due to the destruction of water pipes. Potable water necessary for the sustenance of the citizens and the economy of the country is gushing through some streets of the CBD, going to waste.

It is a notable fact that there are challenges of water supply in some parts of Pretoria. Therefore, destruction of the water infrastructure will exacerbate the water shortage challenges which the department is working hard to address.

The Department of Water and Sanitation therefore appeals to the protesting workers to refrain from damaging the water infrastructure as it is detrimental to water supply in the already affected areas of Pretoria.