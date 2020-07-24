Malawi: Minister Nyalonje Set to Overhaul Rotten Malawi Education System

Newly-appointed Minister of Education Agnes Nyalonje has said her priority is to overhaul the rotten and archaic education system in the country.

Nyalonje says the country's education system from pre-school to tertiary level needs a rethink.

"It is not by accident that Malawi has one of the lowest transition rates at all levels in the education system.

"It's about how we have structured our education system for a longtime that is not responding to pertinent needs," she said.

The minister said in the five months that they have been given to prove themselves by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, they will be engaged in robust transforming policy decisions and programmes that among others will see the operationalization of the Teachers Council of Malawi.

"We must also make Secondary education affordable and effective while on the other hand take a critical look at free primary school that has a lot of hidden costs," added Nyalonje.

She said her motto in the transition five months is 'shape up or shape out', saying there is no room for failure.

Nyalonje also added that investment in tertiary education needs also a fresh eye so that most universities would be more involved in research, science, innovation to provide solutions to various issues the country is facing.

She called upon UNICEF to continue its support in the re-opening of schools agenda and that the reopening of schools must be done at the earliest opportunity, but must be risk informed, governed and guided by proven science and best practices.