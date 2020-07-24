Malawi: DPP's Mzomera Spends Night in Police Cell, to Be Released Today

24 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vocal regional governor for the North Christopher Nzomera Ngwira has spent a night in a police cell because he failed to meet bail conditions on Thursday.

His lawyer Christon Ghambi, Ngwira failed to pay the money because accounts officers at the court had already knocked off by the time they went out of court.

"We came out of court after 5pm and by then accounts officers had already knocked off. We expect to pay the cash this morning," said Ghambi.

A police source said Ngwira will be released this Friday after he fulfills all the bail conditions set by senior resident magistrate Peter Kandulu.

Kandulu ordered Ngwira and four others to pay a bail bond of K200,000 each and bring a relation surety in form of witness with K500,000 each.

Ngwira and four other DPP members are facing charges of causing violence which left some people injured at a political rally held by the then leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera in 2016.

Meanwhile, Joe Nyirongo, Lumbani Munthali, George Mwatobe and Thembisile Mkosi were released yesterday.

The case is expected to return in court on 21 August as the state has so far paraded four out of 12 witnesses in the case.

