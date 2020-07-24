Nigeria: Okedeyi's Death Throws Nigeria Basketball Community Into Mourning

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with shock the death of Razak Okedeyi whose sad demise occurred on Thursday, 23rd, July, 2020.

Breaking the tragic news on Thursday, FIBA certified Referee and coordinator of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council, Kingsley Ojeaburu said Okedeyi died shortly after complaining of a severe headache.

The NBBF President, Musa Kida described the news of one of the rising referees in Nigeria as shocking and very difficult to comprehend.

"I am just speechless. Imagine a young chap who was about to start his journey in life as a man just suddenly dying. Who are we to question in this situation or how are we going to describe this?"

This year has been tough on us all. From the death of loved ones, some stakeholders and the lockdown and suspension of all sporting activities occasioned by covid-19, year 2020 has been a very difficult year.

NBBF's Vice President and the South West representative on the board, Babbs Ogunade in his reaction described Okedeyi's death as a great blow to the basketball fraternity most especially in Nigeria.

"Dear Lord, he just anchored the recent online South West Zonal Referees training Programme that took place last week and was preparing the Coaches' training module billed for Monday. This is unbelievable. May his soul find profound peace."

Razak who until his death was a member of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council was last in action during the 2019/2020 Total Division One league held earlier this year in Lagos.

He was the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Referees Council as well as the founder and Head Coach of Flygerian Basketball Academy.