Rwanda: Fallen Rwandan Peacekeeper to Be Buried Friday

24 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) fallen peacekeeper, Sergeant Major Edouard Nsabiyaremye will on Friday, July 24, be laid to rest at Kanombe Military Cemetery in Kicukiro District.

This was announced by Rwanda Defence Force on Thursday after the casket bearing the fallen peacekeeper's body arrived in the country from Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

"The casket bearing the remains of Rwandan peacekeeper, Sergeant Major Nsabiyaremye Edouard, arrived in Rwanda from the Central African Republic on 21 July 2020. He will be laid to rest at Kanombe Military Cemetery on Friday, 24 July 2020."

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) soldier was killed in an attack on July 13, in Central African Republic.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, July 14, the attack was allegedly carried out by the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) armed elements who targeted a MINUSCA convoy in Gedze, Nana-Mambere prefecture in the northwest of the country.

Before his body was airlifted to Rwanda, the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera accompanied by other MINUSCA officials on Tuesday, July 21, paid his last respects to the fallen RDF peacekeeper.

In the wake of the sad news, the RDF, according to a statement released on the same day, sent its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen soldier and reiterated its commitment to protect the civilians in CAR, despite the attack that cost the life of its peacekeeper.

Rwanda, one of the world's largest contributors of peacekeepers, first deployed peacekeepers in CAR in 2014. Currently, RDF maintains one Infantry Battalion and a Level Two Hospital under MINUSCA.

Rwanda troops are specifically charged with providing security for high-ranking government officials and securing key state installations.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.