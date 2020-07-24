Rwanda: Ferwacy Names Team Rwanda Roster for World Champs

Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) has announced Team Rwanda's tentative roster that will represent the country at the forthcoming UCI Road World Championships.

The 2020 edition of the annual event is scheduled for September 20-27 in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland. It will be the 93rd UCI Road World Championships.

Team Rwanda, yet to win a medal at the prestigious world stage, will field three riders in men's elite category, two in men's U-23 category and another two in junior category.

The line-up is led by the Tour du Rwanda's former champions Joseph Areruya (2017) and Samuel Mugisha (2018), joined by Moise Mugisha who finished second this year.

Men's elite road race will have a punishing distance of 249km, with the U-23 and junior riders competing to a distance of 164km and 124km, respectively.

The winner in each category is entitled to wear the rainbow jersey in all races of that category, either in mass start or time trial, until the next championships.

Ferwacy has not named any female rider on the team, making it five years since Rwanda had a woman cyclist at the 2015 world championships in Richmond, the United States.

Full roster:

Junior category: Eric Muhoza and Etienne Tuyizere

U-23 riders: Jean Eric Habimana and Renus Byiza Uhiriwe

Elites: Samuel Mugisha, Moise Mugisha, Joseph Areruya

