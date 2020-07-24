Uganda: Health Ministry Receives 35 Vehicles to Boost Immunization Services

Kampala, Uganda — The Health Ministry has received 35 vehicles to boost the uptake of immunization services in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, immunization services had dropped by 65 percent due to the failure of parents to take their children for immunization.

Also, with the closure of schools, many children could not access HPV vaccines.

As a result, UNICEF and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) have handed over 35 vehicles to boost immunisation services in the country.

While flagging off the vehicles at Kololo ceremonial grounds, the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine said the vehicles will be stationed at district offices from where they will be dispatched to different villages to extend services to households.

Dr. Atwine called upon the beneficiaries to put the vehicles to their intended use and maintain them in good condition.

Jon Blasco, the Acting Deputy Representative Operations for UNICEF, said the vehicles were secured with support from GAVI, adding that they will be very instrumental in reaching the population on the ground.

Blasco said they expect to procure more vehicles with support from GAVI.

Blasco says that this procurement is of 71 vehicles including those that were secured in the previous years.

Dr. Fred Duku, the Kamuli District Health Officer, says the vehicles will help address the immunization challenges faced by Kamuli district such as transportation of health workers and vaccines.