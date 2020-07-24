Nigeria: NSE to Support Champion Breweries for Improved Performance

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has assured the leadership of Champion Breweries Plc that the exchange will remain a trusted business partner in achieving the strategic business objectives of the brewing firm.

Onyema, gave this assurance while welcoming the newly appointed Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc, Mr. Georgios Polymenakos, to perform the digital closing gong yesterday.

The NSE boss said he said the exchange was committed to providing issuers the platforms that allow them to achieve their business and strategic objectives. According to Onyema, the closing gong ceremony is organised to support and recognise milestones and accomplishment of listed companies and also allow newly appointed boards and CEO of listed companies to be introduced to the Nigeria capital market ecosystem.

He congratulated the Champion Breweries MD, and restated exchange's continued commitment to offer issuers opportunities to derive great value from their interaction with the market. trusted business partner in achieving their strategic business objectives.

Commending the leadership of the NSE for the opportunity, Polymenakos said he was deeply honoured to participate at the event. He described himself as a passionate advocate of the Nigerian economy and the future of Nigeria. He noted that in spite of the ups and downs, the company has remained steadfast in producing top quality product that could be compared with any company or brand all over the world at affordable prices.

Polymenakos said it is the quality of the products the company is offering that has translated to being the most preferred brand by the consumers in the areas they operate.

"The company's beer brand has, during the last two years, grown with over one hundred and fifty percent which led the company to profitability in 2019 and the momentum continued in the first quarter of the year 2020. This momentum has also enabled the company to navigate the turbulence in the economy successfully," he said.

Welcoming Polymenakos to the market, the Doyen of stockbrokers, Alhaji Rasheed Yussuff, said the capital market community was pleased to have the MD of Champion Breweries in the market and urged him to embrace the challenge ahead to restore the hope of the investing public. He advised him to remain close to the market to always update members of the investing public of the goings on in the company.