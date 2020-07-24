Kenya: 11 Patients Succumb to Coronavirus in Kenya As Cases Rise to 16,268

24 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Twelve more patients have died from coronavirus in Kenya in the past 24 hours.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said 667 more people have contracted coronavirus in Kenya raising the country's tally of infections to 16,268.

She said the new cases are from 5,057 samples tested in the last 24 hours: so far cumulative samples analysed are 266,103.

From the new cases, 657 are Kenyans and 10 foreigners: 393 are male and 274 females.

The youngest is a month old while the oldest is 92.

Those who have recovered are 311.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.