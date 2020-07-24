Nigeria: Covid-19 - Kaduna Seals Business Premises, Hotels

24 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

The Kaduna State Ministry of Business and Innovation has shut down some major businesses operating in the state for non-compliance with the State's COVID-19 Protocols.

The enforcement team, led by the state Commissioner of Business and Innovation, Idris Nyam, during an inspection on Thursday, met customers eating in restaurants, bakeries, thereby violating the COVID-19 guidelines for reopening, as they are to render takeout and delivery, with social distancing and the installation of shield at reception counters to separate customers from staff.

Businesses sealed included the popular Shagalinku Restaurant, Ali Akilu Road; Cake House, Sabon Tasha; Big Treat, 7 Stars Restaurant, Baraka Restaurant, and Naji Nice Restaurant all along Isa Kaita road in Kaduna.

Also, hotels that were caught up the search, including Top Galaxy Hotels, (pool /bar), Sabon Tasha and Epitome Hotel (Bar/pool) in Barnawa, were also sealed and taken over by the ministry, for operating open bars, eat -in restaurants and disregarding social distancing.

<a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> reported earlier <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/401134-covid-19-how-kaduna-residents-defy-covid-19-orders-amid-increased-cases.html">how Kaduna residents defy COVID-19 guidelines</a>, amid increasing cases.

According to the NCDC's reports on the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Kaduna State stands at number eight, with over 1289 cases.

980 people have been discharged, while 16 deaths have been recorded.

Kaduna State has recorded a significant increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus. The NCDC COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, July 23, shows that Kaduna recorded an increase of 28 more cases.

See photos below.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.