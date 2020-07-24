Nigeria: Covid-19 - Kaduna Seals Business Premises, Hotels

The Kaduna State Ministry of Business and Innovation has shut down some major businesses operating in the state for non-compliance with the State's COVID-19 Protocols.

The enforcement team, led by the state Commissioner of Business and Innovation, Idris Nyam, during an inspection on Thursday, met customers eating in restaurants, bakeries, thereby violating the COVID-19 guidelines for reopening, as they are to render takeout and delivery, with social distancing and the installation of shield at reception counters to separate customers from staff.

Businesses sealed included the popular Shagalinku Restaurant, Ali Akilu Road; Cake House, Sabon Tasha; Big Treat, 7 Stars Restaurant, Baraka Restaurant, and Naji Nice Restaurant all along Isa Kaita road in Kaduna.

Also, hotels that were caught up the search, including Top Galaxy Hotels, (pool /bar), Sabon Tasha and Epitome Hotel (Bar/pool) in Barnawa, were also sealed and taken over by the ministry, for operating open bars, eat -in restaurants and disregarding social distancing.

According to the NCDC's reports on the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Kaduna State stands at number eight, with over 1289 cases.

980 people have been discharged, while 16 deaths have been recorded.

Kaduna State has recorded a significant increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus. The NCDC COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, July 23, shows that Kaduna recorded an increase of 28 more cases.

See photos below.