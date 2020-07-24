Kenya: I Have Not Paid Rent, AFC's Austin Odhiambo Cries Out

24 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards attacker Austin Odhiambo has publicly hinted he wants a move to Gor Mahia.

In an interview with Ebru TV, the youngster also publicly blasted Leopards for failing to pay his dues on time.

"I'm feeling stressed," he explained.

"I have not paid my rent. I have not paid my parents' rent. I met Leopards' officials last week and explained to them that they need to pay me my dues. They were to get back but they have not. That means they are not interested."

Odhiambo, who has been among the standout players at his club, explained that he wishes to play continental football next season so as to make the next step in his career.

By virtue of winning the league last season, Gor are the only side that has qualified to represent Kenya.

K'Ogalo will feature in the Caf Africa Champions League in the 2020/2021 season.

"I have seven offers. Five of them are legit. Good money and I am thinking if I take one of them I will have money to pay rent. I also dream of playing in the Caf competitions next season."

Odhiambo is on Gor's radar as a possible replacement for Kenneth Muguna who has reportedly agreed on a deal with Tanzania giants Simba SC.

