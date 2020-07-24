Kenya: Climate Movement Set to Launch Laudato Si' Animators' Course

Nairobi — The Global Catholic Climate Movement has invited interested people to register for the next Laudato Si' animators' course set to begin on July 29.

"Over the course of five weeks, you'll join a global community of Catholics in learning modules that progress from week to week. By 2 September, the modules will be finished. By 4 October, the Feast of St. Francis, you'll complete a project to engage and inform your community. Optional webinars will be available if you'd like additional support from the global community as you're preparing your community project," the Global Catholic Climate movement said on their website.

According to the Global Catholic Climate Movement ,the animators will learn how Laudato Si' is part of Catholic social teaching to protect human dignity and the common good and Understand the causes of climate change and how it affects "the least of these".

Animators will see their deep connections to climate change -and to the movement that's solving it.

They will also practice leadership in their communities and reflect on their growth together as they connect to their faith and the values they hold dear, dedicate themselves to a lifelong journey of ecological conversion, protecting others and the common home we share.

After learning from experts and environmental leaders through online trainings trainees will get support for taking action to enliven their local communities, be recognized as Laudato Si' animators and receive a certificate of completion where they will join a global network of Catholics committed to bringing Laudato Si' to life.