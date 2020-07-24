Namibia: Spy Agency Manager Replaces ACC Executive Director

THE government has appointed a senior general manager at the Namibia Central Intelligence Service as the new Anti-Corruption Commission executive director.

This was part of six new executive directors transfers and appointments announced by Cabinet secretary George Simataa yesterday. Other ministries with new executive directors include fisheries, works and transport and the National Planning Commission.

Simataa said Tylvas Shilongo, who served as a senior manager at Namibia Central Intelligence Service, will replace Hannu Shipena at the ACC.

Shipena has been transferred to the National Council of Higher Education as executive director.

Shipena has publicly been critical of corruption on social media. He has introduced strict rules in the use of resources at the ACC, actions which made him clash with staff at the corruption watchdog.

He is also said to have reduced perks such as vehicles and trips for the commission's director general, Paulus Noa.

It's unclear what prompted this move, but it comes at the time when eyes are firm on every move made at the ACC's leadership. Noa's contract is set to expire by the end of this year.

The secretary to Cabinet also announced that works and transport executive director Wilhencia /Uiras has been moved to be the new executive director at the National Planning Commission. This is three months after she was appointed at the works and transport portfolio in April this year.

Annely Haiphene, the executive director at the National Planning Commission is transferred to the fisheries ministry, replacing executive director Moses Maurihungirire.

Maurihungirire, who was in charge of the fisheries portfolio during the time of the Fishrot scandal, is also demoted and transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister. He will be assigned to the Public Service Commission Secretariat, the statement said.

Esther Kaapanda, the executive director in the agriculture, water and land reform ministry is appointed as the new executive director at the works and transport ministry.

Kaapanda is known for her strict rules.

She blasted the state-owned Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (Amta) for allegations of corruption and wasting of state funds into unused buildings.

Kaapanda did this when she was Amta chairperson before she resigned last year.