Namibia: Summer League Heads for Rousing Finale

THE FNB Summer Squash League will be concluded on Saturday when the final round takes place, while Wanderers Squash Club will elect a new chairman at its AGM thereafter.

The Summer League, which started four months ago but has since become a winter league due to the intervention of Covid-19, will be concluded with the sixth round which will see the two title challengers, Green Machine and Team Alpha squaring off for the main prize.

On Tuesday, Team Alpha beat Team FNB 36-24 to go top of the log with a total of 155 points, but Green Machine regained the lead with 161 points when they beat Conquerors 33-19 on Wednesday.

With only six points separating the two sides, the league title is still wide open and a rousing finale can be expected when they clash tomorrow morning at 10h00.

On Tuesday, Team Alpha took an early lead and gradually extended it to comfortably beat Team FNB by 10 matches to five with one drawn.

The latter was a cliff-hanger between Jan Olivier of Alpha and Christian Kollard of FNB which ended in a 40-40 stalemate after 20 minutes of non-stop play, but on the whole, Alpha were always in command.

Jandre Olivier overpowered Lyle Bruys 91-10, and Armand Esterhuizen beat Reinhold Schurz 53-29, while in closer encounters, Jessica Moore beat Jacque Falla 42-38, and Gregory Moore beat Isak Maritz 41-34.

FNB only won three of the first 10 matches, with Jacque Falla beating Theunis Heunis 49-41, Ramon Maasdorp beating Clifford Steyn 52-33, and William Graham beating Albert Pretorius 47-35.

The encounters between the top six seeded players were more even, with Alpha edging it 3-2, with one drawn match between Franco Lambert and Henko Knipe that ended at 25-all.

Alpha's top seed Max Endjala beat his opposite number Steven Berry 38-18, while number three Danie Grobler beat Eric Bruys 43-23, and number six Hans Rack beat Gerhard Liebenberg 37-30.

FNB's winners were number two Christoff Knoetze who beat Nic Berry 31-28, and number five Benneton Calitz who beat Adri Lambert 35-26.

That put Team Alpha at the top of the log, but the next day Green Machine replaced them after beating Conquerors by nine matches to five with two drawn.

Green Machine's Clint Dauti drew 42-42 against Dene van Zyl, while team mate Marco Himmel drew 39-39 against Michael Truter. Green Machine posted some comprehensive wins, with Pieter Greeff beating Kotie Karstens 58-35, Zirk Jansen beating Carissa Basson 59-33, and Brighton Zinyakatria beating Liezel Wijgergangs 73-30, while the Conquerors' lone victory early on came via Mauritz du Preez who beat Ruan Bestbier 52-35.

Amongst the top seeds, the honours ended equal with both sides winning three matches.

For the Green Machine, Nelson Herunga beat Archie Botha 48-43; Rowan McNamara beat Delia van Zyl by the same score, and Luke Brinkmann beat Dieter Frohlich 43-36.

The Conquerors' winners were Morne van Zyl who beat Ricardo Abrantes 55-35, Pieter Meuwesen who beat Gerhard Bruwer 37-31, and the top seed Kyle Kriel who beat his opposite number Sven Gruttemeyer 43-22.

Saturday's encounter between Green Machine and Team Alpha will be their second this season, with Green Machine beating Team Alpha 35-28 two weeks ago.

On that occasion, Alpha won five of the top six seeded matches, but Green Machine's greater depth pulled them through as they won eight of the 10 matches between the lower seeds.

After the prize giving, Wanderers Squash Club will hold its annual general meeting, where a new executive committee and chairman will be elected. The current acting chairman Sean Wathen has indicated that he will stand for the post.