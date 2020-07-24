South Africa: UCT's Epic Job Expo Is Here

It's that time of the year again and the University of Cape Town (UCT) is gearing up to host yet another Epic Job Expo, this time virtually.
Organised by UCT's Careers Service, the expo seeks to connect students with prospective employers to showcase the jobs out there. It's also an opportunity for employers to promote their businesses to potential young employees.
The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, 5 August, from 10:00 to 16:00.
Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the format for this year's expo has changed slightly - mobile CV stands and TED-style talks are a thing of the past. Instead, employers will create virtual stands on the Easyfairs platform, and students will be able to source the necessary company information and interact with employers online. Participants will need to register and create online profiles first.
The exhibitors presenting on the day include:
Accenture
Amazon
Boston Consulting Group
BDO South Africa
CSG International
Deloitte
Entelect
EY
First National Bank
Impact
J5 International
Procter & Gamble
Partners in Performance
Total
Truworths
Vodacom.
On expo day, students will also be able to connect with Careers Service staff for more information on their student service offering.
Ahead of the expo, and for those still unsure about the event's proceedings, the Careers Service will host a special webinar, "Preparing for the virtual Epic Job Expo", to help students navigate the platform during the event. The webinar takes place on Wednesday, 29 July, from 14:30 to 15:30.
Discussion topics during the pre-event webinar include:
businesses attending
recommended questions to ask employers
how students should ensure online profiles are presented well.
For more information email the Careers Service team on careers.service@uct.ac.za