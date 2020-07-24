Africa: Ethiopia, Eca Sign Additional Agreement to Enhance Cooperation

13 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The Government of Ethiopia and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) signed an agreement aimed at expanding their collaborative works.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargacew and Executive Secretary of the ECA, Dr. Vera Songwe signed the agreement on Thursday in Addis Ababa.

The new agreement is an addition to the 1958 deal made between the two parties, according to a statement released by the Ministry.

The two officials have also discussed on issues how they could enhance their collaboration.

It was indicated on the occasion that the new agreement manifests the existing strong collaboration of Ethiopia and the commission.

Head quartered in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, the UNECA was established in 1958 by the United Nations Economic and Social Council to encourage economic cooperation among its member states following a recommendation of the United Nations General Assembly.

Promoting the economic and social development of its member States, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa's development are some of ECA's mandate.

Read the original article on ENA.

