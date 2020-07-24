Ghana: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for 2 Hotel Managers

24 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Tamale

A magistrate court in Tamale, in the Northern Region, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two hotel managers in the metropolis.

The two managers (names withheld) of Mole Guest House and Galaxy Guest House, failed to appear before the court presided by Amadu Issifu.

The two are among ten hotel operators in the Tamale metropolis standing trial for stealing electricity.

The hotel owners allegedly stolen power up to the tune of GH₵50,000.

The Deputy Director of Public Affair Directorate of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Mr Alhassan Abaaba, revealed that three hotels stole 50,000 worth of power.

He named the three as Mole Guest House that stole electricity worth GH¢15,000, Baobab Guest House GH¢11,000 and Galaxy Guest House GH¢25,000.

Mr Abaaba lamented that the rate at which customers steal electricity in the region was alarming and that if nothing was done to halt it, could affect power supply in the region.

He said that NEDCo would adopt legal means to recover the stolen money from customers, adding, "We will pursue the court case to its logical conclusion."

Mr Abaaba admonished all those engaged in power theft to desist from the practice and asked the public to assist NEDCo fight illegal connections in the region.

