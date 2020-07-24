Kenya: Harambee Stars Prospect Promoted to Everton Senior Team

24 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Tyler Onyango, a highly-rated midfielder with Kenyan roots, has signed a first professional contract with English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC.

The lanky midfielder, born to a Kenyan father and English mother has penned a three-year deal that will lapse in June 2023.

Everton confirmed the development via a statement on the official club portal.

"He is a skillful, athletic central midfielder who boasts a tireless work-ethic and eye for goal," he is described partly in the statement.

The 17-year-old joined the Everton Academy aged eight and has scaled up through the youth ranks.

He impressed for the Everton Under-18s team and was promoted to the Toffees' Under-23s set-up during the 2019/20 campaign.

Onyango played in seven Premier League Two matches before the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Onyango is currently an England Under-17 international.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.