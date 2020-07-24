Kenya: Harambee Stars Prospect Promoted to Everton Senior Team

Tyler Onyango, a highly-rated midfielder with Kenyan roots, has signed a first professional contract with English Premier League (EPL) side Everton FC.

The lanky midfielder, born to a Kenyan father and English mother has penned a three-year deal that will lapse in June 2023.

Everton confirmed the development via a statement on the official club portal.

"He is a skillful, athletic central midfielder who boasts a tireless work-ethic and eye for goal," he is described partly in the statement.

The 17-year-old joined the Everton Academy aged eight and has scaled up through the youth ranks.

He impressed for the Everton Under-18s team and was promoted to the Toffees' Under-23s set-up during the 2019/20 campaign.

Onyango played in seven Premier League Two matches before the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Onyango is currently an England Under-17 international.