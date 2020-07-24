Namibia: MTC Gives NPL Second Chance

24 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

MTC announced today that it has reconsidered its earlier decision to terminate its relationship with the Namibia Premier League.

Instead, MTC, who have backed the league for 19 years, will give the football leadership more time to get the league started.

The mobile tech firm cancelled the NPL's subscription earlier this week after the top flight division was axed from the Namibia Football Association's structures on Saturday.

The u-turn appears to be motivated by ongoing behind the scenes talks between the warring factions.

"We have taken into consideration the fact that there is a high expectation that the NPL and NFA leadership will consider the best interest of football, the players; and good governance," MTC spokesman Tim Ekandjo said in a statement.

"We urge the sober minded individuals within the larger football fraternity in Namibia to manage the conflict in a professional and orderly manner," he continued.

"We are committed to meet our obligations under the sponsorship to start the league before end of September 2020. This decision is to allow the leadership of football time to manage the transition and facilitate an orderly process to finish the league."

The deal will not be renewed beyond September, MTC stressed.

MTC, who recently announced they would sponsor the FA Cup shit down suggestions they have entered into discussions to sponsor any other football league.

The NFA is consulting with clubs on the possibility of forming a new top flight league.

"We remain committed to Namibian football and it is our wish that the deadlock currently ongoing in the football fraternity will soon come to an end," said Ekandjo

