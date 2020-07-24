Ethiopia: Japan Pledges Over U.S.$13 Million Grant to Ethiopia to Help Contain Covid-19

Addis Ababa, July, 24/2020 (ENA) A grant agreement of 13.6 million USD was signed on Thursday between the governments of Ethiopia and Japan for the procurement of health and medical equipment to combat COVID-19 in Ethiopia.

The grant aims at providing radiography systems, portable ultrasound Scanners and other medical equipment to hospitals and medical universities of ten regions in Ethiopia including Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa cities.

Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide and Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia, Matsunaga Daisuke, signed the agreement.

Ambassador Matsunaga said the grant will contribute to enhance measures being taken on the fight against infectious diseases in Ethiopia, including COVID-19.

Besides deepening the friendship of people in the two countries, the grant will also strengthen the health care system in the country through the provision of health and medical equipments to hospitals and medical universities, he noted.

"The health sector is one of Japan's priorities in terms of support for Ethiopia, and as a friend of this great country, it is a pleasure to be able to contribute to the health and well-being of the Ethiopian people", Ambassador Matsunaga stated.

He further reiterated the leading efforts of Japan for supporting Ethiopia and other developing countries in their efforts to reduce the expansion of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a major threat to the economy and society of every country in the world, including Japan and Ethiopia, it was learned.

The agreement is a continuation of the August 2019 Yokohama TICAD 7 commitments to expand universal health coverage and the African health and well-being initiatives, according to the Embassy of Japan in Addis Ababa.