Kenya: Crunching the Numbers in Key State Institutions

Women calling the shots at Office of the Auditor General, Controller of Budget and Commission of Revenue Allocation

While Kenya has made progress on gender equality, female representation in leadership continues to be a cause for concern. Senior positions particularly in the public sector have traditionally been perceived to be a preserve for men, women continue to be under-represented.

However, recent State appointments are changing the tide as more women take up these positions, a confirmation that gender shouldn't be an issue if you get the right people for the job.

Three key revenue agencies; the offices of the Auditor General, Controller of Budget and Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) are now headed by women.

Nancy Gathungu was last week sworn as Auditor General by Chief Justice David Maraga, replacing Edward Ouko who left office in August last year after his term expired.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ms Gathungu promised to maintain the independence of the Auditor General's office.

"My tenure will be anchored on four pillars. Independence, which I will not give away, I will keep it and uphold it and together with the staff, we will ensure we continue working as an independent audit office. Credibility, relevance and accountability will be the guiding principles of our work moving forward," she said.

The new Auditor General hailed her predecessor, Mr Ouko for revolutionalising public sector audit made her pledge to "go higher".

Prior to her appointment, Ms Gathungu, she was the director of audit at the Office of the Auditor General, a position she held since 2014. She also served as the Kenyatta National Hospital's chief internal auditor between 2000 and 2006.

Ms Gathungu has a master's in Business Administration from the University of Nairobi.

In December last year, Margaret Nyakang'o took up the Controller of Budget office following the retirement of her predecessor Agnes Odhiambo.

The Office of the Controller of Budget (CoB), established under Article 228 of the Constitution of Kenya, is mandated to oversee implementation of budgets of the National and county governments by authorising withdrawal from public funds.

The Office is also expected to prepare, publish and publicise statutory reports, conduct investigations based on their own initiative or on a complaint made by a member of the public and conduct alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve disputes.

It is also mandated to advise Parliament on issues related to transfer of funds to State organs or any other public entities.

Ms Nyakang'o emerged the best out of 15 applicants among them Stephen Masha who acted as Controller of Budget after the exit of Ms Odhiambo.

During her vetting, she said she would work to ensure County governments exploit more tax sources to sustain their revenue inflows.

Ms Nyakango, a certified public accountant, holds a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, UK. She is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and the Association of Women Accountants of Kenya, where she mentors young aspiring women professionals.

Prior to her current position, she was a Director at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). She had also worked as finance director at Africa International University.

At the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA), Dr Jane Kiringai sits at the helm as the chairperson.

She is tasked with recommending the basis of equitable sharing of revenue raised by the National government. The commission also defines and enhances revenue sources of national government, of county governments and encourages fiscal responsibility by national government.

Ms Kiringai started her career as an economist in the Ministry of Finance determining the aggregate budget framework and ministerial and sectorial budget ceilings.

Before joining CRA, she worked as a senior economist with the World Bank covering a broad range of economic development issues, including macroeconomic analysis and forecasting, public expenditure management and fiscal decentralization.

She has also worked with other development institutions including Department for International Development (DFID), the European Commission Delegation, and as a Policy Analyst with Kenya's Policy think tank, Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra).

She holds a PhD in Economics from University of Nottingham, UK, a Masters in Development Economics from Williams College, US, a Bachelor of Philosophy in Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science both from the University of Nairobi.

The recent changes in Parliament also saw a woman head the influential Finance committee.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga becomes the first women in the history of the country to chair the committee.

The Finance committee oversights the National Treasury and State agencies like the Central Bank of Kenya and Kenya Revenue Authority among others. It is also critical in the enactment of the government's fiscal and monetary policies.