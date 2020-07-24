Ethiopia: PM Abiy Plants Seedling At New Park in Semera

13 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Semera, July, 24/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accompanied by steering committee members of the Green Legacy initiative has planted seedlings today at a new park in Semera town, Afar region.

Chief Administrator of the Afar Regional State, Awol Arba and other officials have also participated in the planting campaign.

Some 1.8 million seedlings are expected to be planted in the entire Afar region in the campaign.

Ethiopians across the nation have been planting trees as part of the Green Legacy Initiative that aims at planting 5 billion trees during this rainy season.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, halfway through the planting season, over 2.9 billion seedlings have been planted nationwide.

Following the planting, Prime Minister Abiy has visited an irrigation development project in Dubti district.

During the occasion the premier stated that there is an irrigation scheme in the area with a potential of holding 1.8 billion cubic meters of water.

According to Abiy, currently farming activities are underway to cultivate wheat and cattle feed using the irrigation project.

The agricultural development activities being carried out in Afar region is an evident fact to prove the potential of lowland areas of the country for effective farming that could even feed the entire nation, the premier elaborated.

He also pointed out the possibility of ensuring food sufficiency by establishing Water Banks across the region, stressing the need for strong commitment from the region.

It was indicated that the irrigation schemes put in place in Dubti district has enabled the area to harvest three times in a single year.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency.

