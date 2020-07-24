Namibia: High Level Panel Recommendations Too Shallow

RECOMMENDATIONS by the 22-member high level panel on growing the Namibian economy are weak, too general and they failed to offer deep analysis, although they have a few positives.

This is according to the Institute of Public Policy Research's (IPPR) second quarter economic report released this week.

The High Level Panel on the Namibian Economy (HLPNE) was appointed by president Hage Geingob last year and tasked with identifying stumbling blocks for economic growth, as well as to proffer solutions to reviving the economy.

In February this year, the team submitted its final report which brings together all the work they had done - this included recommendations in reviving the economy.

However, according to the IPPR, the panel's diagnostic findings fall short of what was expected from such a 'skilled' panel.

The IPPR, however, said, while the feedback not examine in detail the challenges faced by individual sectors of the economy, its high-level description and analysis are broadly correct.

The recommendations, however, especially on issues such as housing provision, employment, the National Planning Commission and other essential public reforms are weak, too general and lack thorough assessment, the IPPR said.

The panel was also tasked with organising an economic growth summit which took place from late July to August 2019.

The HLPNE indicated in their findings that a very limited export diversification experienced during the boom years was primarily mineral exports while inflowing foreign direct investment was also concentrated in this sector.

The report added that "between 2002-2017, the country added 11 new products to its export basket, representing an increase of US$302 per capita. While few in number, new products have been exported at large enough volumes to contribute to sufficient income growth".

IPPR indicated that the HLPNE did not identify the products added to Namibia's export basket.

According to IPPR, the panel somewhat pulls its punches on public enterprises, infrastructure and government borrowing but does not go far in emphasising the precarious financial position Namibia finds itself in.

The research body agreed with the panel that the Namibia Investment Centre certainly needs re-invigoration and attracting particular kinds of investment would give it more of a focus.

However, questioned what the panel means on the diversification that will come about by government making strategic bets and choosing sectors, "the report fails to recognise that a bloated and overpaid public sector draws resources and talent away from the rest of the economy and does not compare the resources devoted to keeping ailing public enterprises alive to those targeted at new industries," it stated.

IPPR also questioned the capability of the National Planning Commission, which the panel recommended in their report, that since independence is it has hardly demonstrated any ability to conduct a sophisticated policy of making strategic bets and choosing sectors.

The researchers added that the report has little to offer other than more committees.

"Following that guidance, we recommend the creation of public-private taskforces - productivity taskforces - an institutional device for exploring interventions that increase the productivity of sectors with export potential of already existing sectors."

EMPLOYMENT CREATION

"The recommendations on employment creation are weak," said the research institute but highlighted that the panel did well to point out policy uncertainties and bottlenecks as impediments to employment creation, "but that is all they did without presenting real analysis".

"This is not followed up by pinpointing policy uncertainties or bottlenecks or indeed any real analysis of the incentives or disincentives to employ labour nor is there any comparison with or lesson learning from countries that have been more successful in achieving high rates of employment," IPPR pointed out.

The research body also blasted the recommendations on tertiary and higher education (Industry 4.0 Workers) and industry-university collaboration and internships; "initiatives which, even if things go well, will take years or possibly decades to bear fruit".

They explained that the economy is expected to absorb large numbers of unskilled workers currently unemployed or underemployed in the informal sector through export-promotion strategy for grapes, meat processing and charcoal manufacturing.

Despite the fact that those sectors already enjoyed a certain amount of growth and may have further potential, the HLPNE report does not make clear what policy can do to accelerate this, said IPPR.

The research body also deemed the panel recommendation on housing as 'wishful thinking'.

The panel recommended free allocation of land in informal settlements and for local authorities to generate revenue from rates and taxes paid by the new property owners rather than by auctioning plots.

"This seems to be a case of wishful thinking - how much in rates and taxes could poor, informally-employed people pay on top of repayments to the NHE?," asked IPPR.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PUBLIC REFORMS

IPPR described the recommendation on public reform as particularly weak - "making fine-sounding recommendations such as 'strengthen accountability and transparency', 'right-sizing the public sector'; and 'optimise the use of fiscal policy to support the domestic economy and address inequality and poverty'."

"Yet it does not go far enough and say how this should be done and how it should fit into the way government runs itself," said the research body.

IPPR said that while the HLPNE accepted government's assertion that transfer pricing is a major revenue leak, they did not subject it to any analysis and no case studies are presented.

The Bank of Namibia's latest economic forecast published at the end of April predicted the economy would shrink by 6,9% in 2020 compared to the previous view prior to the pandemic that it would grow by the modest 1,5% forecast in February.

The bank sees the Namibian economy resuming growth in 2021 but by only 1,8%.

- [email protected]