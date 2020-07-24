South Africa: President Ramaphosa Sends His Condolences to Tanzania

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the South African government, sent condolences to the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the passing away former Tanzania President, Benjamin William Mkapa.

Born on 12 November 1938 in Mtwara, Tanzani, Mkapa passed away on Friday at the age of 81.

Paying tribute to the late former President, President Ramaphosa said Mkapa was a visionary African leader and an exceptional peace broker leading several peace mediation process in Africa.

"He was a revolutionary at heart and formidable leader championing peace, integration and economic development in East Africa and South Africa," President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Friday.

President Ramaphosa recalled the words of the late former President Nelson Mandela in his address to President Mkapa during his visit to Tanzania in 1998, where he said: "The struggle of our liberation was one that you made your own, not in any distant way, but as freedom fighters sharing the sacrifices and the dangers. You gave us a home away from home when we most needed it".

The President underscored the important role played by the former President, particularly how he supported and encouraged sanctions against apartheid South Africa for their occupation of Namibia at the United Nations and on the international stage.

"The people of South Africa will always have a warm recollection of the life of former President Mkapa, for the role that he played, not only in South Africa, but also on the African continent," President Rampahosa said.