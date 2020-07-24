Malawi: Govt Sends Nkhotakota DC On Forced Leave Over Office Abuse Charges

24 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government has sent Nkhotakota District commissioner Medson Matchaya on forced leave over alleged abuse of office charges, ending weeks of workers strike at the council.

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba told Matchaya in Nkhotakota following an uproar from workers at the council who had not been paid for 10 months.

Before sending the DC on forced leave, Kalemba tried to mediate on the differences between the council management and its workers.

The meeting agreed that the council finds money immediately and payment of the salaries should start today up to August 15.

Kalemba also ordered Matchaya and procurement officer Aaron Kamowa to temporarily leave duties at the council pending investigations into alleged abuse of office.

Meanwhile, the striking employees have returned to work.

Nkhotakota District Council requires about K7 million per month for the salaries of its employees.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

