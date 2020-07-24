Malawi: Mathanga, 3 Others Indicted On K4bn Escom Corruption Scam - Granted Court Bail

24 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mike Fiko

A commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Jean Mathanga, who is former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) board chairperson has been formally charged together with former chief executive officer John Kandulu and two others in connection with a K4 billion corruption scandal at the power utility.

Mathanga, Kandulu, former Escom director of procurement Fanuel Nkhono and senior procurement officer Emilias Kandapo were arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday in relation to the procurement scam at Escom.

The four were taken to High Court in Blantyre on Friday where they were formally charged with two accounts each.

Mathanga has been charged with giving false information and neglecting official duties while Kandulu has been charged with neglecting official duties and authorising payment of goods without following procurement procedures.

Their lawyers applied for bail which was not objected by the graft-busting body.

On bail conditions, Mathanga has been ordered to pay a K2 million cash bond, K4 million non-cash bond each for two sureties, surrender all her travel documents and report to ACB offices in Lilongwe on Wednesdays once every fortnight.

Kandulu, Nkhono and Kandapo have each been ordered to pay K1.5 million cash bond, K4 million non-cash bond each for two sureties, and report to ACB in Lilongwe every Wednesday.

The probe followed a complaint ACB received on September 21 2016 from an informant that there was political interference in the manner procurement contracts and payments were made.

The procurement scandal is among many scandals that had rocked the parastatal, including theft of 4.2 million litres of diesel meant for generators and misprocurement of goods worth K5 billion.

