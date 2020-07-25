Kenya: Former Vitimbi Actor Dies

25 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya's comedy industry has been plunged into mourning again following the death of a revered comedian Mzee Kihara who took his final bow on Thursday.

News of his demise was first made public by fellow actor Bahali Yake in a Facebook post.

"From God we are and to him we shall return. Truly this world we are all travellers. We lost one of my colleague actor on great Jungu Kuu a K24 programme, Mr Kihara Mzee wa kofia. He was really a nice person and very kind. He loved buying us boiled eggs while on set. He was funny, we will miss you Gukaa. Condolences to family and friends," he shared.

According to close sources, the veteran actor was admitted in hospital and was being treated for pneumonia.

Mzee Kihara played different roles in local TV sitcoms including Hullabaloo Estate. He also played a role on popular TV show Vitimbi back in the day.

Kihara, popularly known as Mzee wa Kofia, previously worked at KBC.

His death comes barely a week after that of veteran actor Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula who died on Saturday.

Shirandula was buried this week in his home in Busia county.

