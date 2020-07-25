Kenya: Turkwel Dam Expected to Spill Over

Turkwel Dam in West Pokot County is expected to spill over in the next two months following increased volume of water if the heavy rainfall continues pounding the area.

This the first time since 1990 that the water has risen to the highest level ever.

This is according to an alert from the Kerio valley Development Authority that owns and manages the facility.

The authority said there are only seven metres left before it hits capacity. It is currently at 1142 metres.

Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director Sammy Naporos assured residents that there is no cause for alarm or danger as the dam has its mechanisms for evacuating the excess water back to the river.

"It is the first time and will have an effect in terms in volumes of river Turkwel and other areas of Loyapat, Katilu, Lodwar town and lake Turkana," he said.

The manager said the current volume will last three to four years and will benefit the Kenya hydro power generation.

"The dam is designed to evacuate excess water. In the next two months, it is expected to spill over and can have an effect in terms of volume and river flow from Lodwar to lake Turkana," he said on Thursday.