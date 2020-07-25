Kenya: Fate of Inaugural Nsl Gala Hangs in Balance

The fate of the first ever National Super League (NSL) gala that was planned for the end of this season hangs in balance due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the league's sponsor - betting firm Betika - announced in February that outstanding players and coaches in the competition were to be feted at the end of the season.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa was on Saturday uncertain on whether the gala will take place, since the season did not run to its end. "The sponsor (Betika) has to produce money to do it. But don't you think it is awkward to have it since the competition ended halfway?" posed Mwendwa. "We have not discussed it again."

Clubs featuring in the second tier league have been pushing for the gala to be held, on grounds that it will motivate players, thus making the league more competitive.

NSL Governing Council Chairman Johnstone Sakwa argues that the awards can be entered up to March when the season was stopped, after the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country.

"We have raised the issue that the gala be considered because all the parameters of the players exist. The data is available up to the point when the league was stopped, so there should be minimal challenges," said Sakwa, who is also the Nairobi Stima chairman.

"What is needed is just an approval of the data. The gala can be done based in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines."

Until when the league was stopped due to the pandemic, Nairobi City Stars topped the standings on 64 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Bidco United.

FKF has since promoted the two teams to the Kenya Premier League based on mid-season table, where City Stars were leading at 43 points, seven ahead of Bidco United.

At the same time, Sakwa is optimistic that Nairobi Stima will secure a new sponsor following the exit of Kenya Power and Lightning Company. "We are suffering but there is hope," he said.