Kenya: Call for Bids for Personal Protective Equipment

24 July 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Nairobi, Kenya — The British High Commission Nairobi is inviting bids from reputable and competent service providers to supply comprehensive Personal Protective Equipment.

On behalf of the Secretary of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the British High Commission Nairobi is inviting all reputable and competent service providers with the relevant professional skills, experience, technical resources and financial capability for the tender to supply COVID-19 related Personal Protective Equipment.

The British High Commission Nairobi would like Personal Protective Equipment to be delivered for the High Commission's staff and visitors. Full details on the requirements, including instructions for interested bidders and registration are available via the FCO's e-Procurement portal, which requires registration.

Competent and financially stable suppliers are invited to access the invitation to tender documents by following these steps:

1- Open website https://fco.bravosolution.co.uk

2- Navigate to Personal Protective Equipment CPG/3732/2020. ITT 3890. Project 4604.

Kindly note that responses should be in English. Contact the Regional Procurement Lead, Mr Tankiso Potiane at Tankiso.Potiane@fco.gov.uk for any queries.

The invitation to tender documents should be completed and uploaded on the Bravo System by 1700hrs CAT on 31 July 2020.

Disclaimer

The British High Commission Nairobi reserves the right not to select any service provider and will only reply to the best-suited organisation. The British High Commission Nairobi will not meet any expenses incurred in preparing your invitation to tender documents.

SOURCE British High Commission Nairobi

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

