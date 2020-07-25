Rwanda's Coronavirus Recovery Count Hits 900

Rwanda, on July 24, discharged 11 new coronavirus patients after full recovery, bringing the Covid-19 overall recovery count to 900.

According to the Ministry of Health's daily update on Covid-19, the same day also saw 19 new coronavirus cases identified, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 1,729 total.

The 19 new cases included 12 from Kigali, five from Rusizi District, one from Nyamasheke District and one from Kirehe District.

Friday results were drawn from 2,491 samples tested in 24 hours, whereas the country has conducted 233,677 total sample tests since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Five people have so far succumbed to the virus in Rwanda, two of which were peacekeepers serving on a UN mission.

The global track of coronavirus stands at 15,842,118 infections, of which 9,649,208 have recovered and 639,892 have succumbed to the virus.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow ByishimoBertra3