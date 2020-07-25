Rwanda's Coronavirus Recovery Count Hits 900

25 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda, on July 24, discharged 11 new coronavirus patients after full recovery, bringing the Covid-19 overall recovery count to 900.

According to the Ministry of Health's daily update on Covid-19, the same day also saw 19 new coronavirus cases identified, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 1,729 total.

The 19 new cases included 12 from Kigali, five from Rusizi District, one from Nyamasheke District and one from Kirehe District.

Friday results were drawn from 2,491 samples tested in 24 hours, whereas the country has conducted 233,677 total sample tests since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Five people have so far succumbed to the virus in Rwanda, two of which were peacekeepers serving on a UN mission.

The global track of coronavirus stands at 15,842,118 infections, of which 9,649,208 have recovered and 639,892 have succumbed to the virus.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow ByishimoBertra3

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.