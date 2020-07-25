Ethiopia: PM Plants Trees in Afar Regional State

25 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (FBC) - Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed this morning planted trees at the new park in Semera town, Afar Regional State.

Ministers and other senior federal and regional officials, including chief administrator of the regional state Awel Arba took part in the tree planting activities.

A total of 1.8 million trees will be planted in the regional state today. Ethiopia has so far planted over 2.9 billion trees out of the 5 billion tree planting target for this year.

The Prime Minister also visited an animal feed bank set up in Dubti woreda (district), which is part of government's plan to ensure food security by developing low land areas.

Initially set up on over 700 hectares of land four years ago on a smaller plot of land, farmers are now growing various grass types harvested every 45 days.

The Prime Minister on the occasion said works are underway to replace imported agricultural products by developing low land areas that were left idle in the past. "We Ethiopians should focus on developing our nation," he said, adding "If we work hard together, we don't import wheat after two or three years."

The Prime Minister finally urged all citizens to plant trees to ensure sustainable development and prosperity.

