Ethiopia: Dam Filling Rejuvenates Ethiopians' Renaissance Journey

ADDIS ABABA - The filling of the GERD in few days causing no significant harm to downstream sisterly countries is a great victory for all of us, which is also the victory of humanity, the victory of peace and the victory of self-dignity. The move rejuvenates Ethiopians' renaissance journey and pushes the country forward.

This remark was given by Obang Metho, Solidarity Movement for a New Ethiopia Executive Director, in an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

He said it is really a pride that Ethiopians have registered such a success two and a half months ahead of the conclusion of the dam filling schedule.

All Ethiopians are extremely excited and proud of themselves and it is a success after hundreds and thousands of years. "It is really a strong bond that potentially cements our unity and an impetus to further buttress our harmonious way of living.

He also said the achievement is tantamount to nourishing Ethiopians' heart, mind and soul and is paving the viable way to success and highly rejuvenates renaissance.

Obang, who is also a Chairperson of 'I am A Human Movement', stated that a great deal of capital has been pumped into the dam from every walks of life ranging from a firewood seller poor woman to high profile investors. Every sort of negotiation as well as construction tasks has also been carried for patriotically bringing the Dam to this remarkable level. "Thanks to the management and every Ethiopian, it has been made real."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Construction Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since the dam is being built and funded by Ethiopians themselves, we are not supposed to ask permission from somebody to fill it and this is the first step as a long journey is waiting for us in future.

"Our country is our life; national interest should always come at the forefront because it is a matter of the existence of Ethiopia and then Ethiopians. It is our land, it is our water, and we have to reap the benefits out of it without causing a significant harm to sisterly downstream countries."

He further said that Ethiopia's and Ethiopians' future prosperity has laid a base and been put on an unwavering foundation. What is expected of us hereafter is strengthening our unity more than ever before and leveling leeway by which enmities have taken advantage of attacking us. We have to know the value of this country and work for the growth and development of this time-tested great nation. Unless we all move in unison and fortify our love and fraternity one another, no one can come and act accordingly to push the country forward and make it a tower of prosperity.

"The perfidious individuals who are closely working with nemeses at the expense of their country's national interest are monsters and cursed ones, and need to be scrupulously eyed at as they have never been refrained from their ill-intended and wicked agendum. Surprisingly, there is no terminology for them to call that fits their diabolic spirit," he underscored.