Morocco: Wearing a Mask Is Compulsory for Everyone Outside Home (Interior Ministry)

25 July 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The wearing of masks is mandatory for anyone getting outside the home, the Interior ministry said Saturday in a statement.

The ministry stated that "in a constant and continuous concern to preserve the health and safety of citizens and with the aim of implementing all precautionary and preventive measures against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in order to curb its spread, and following the laxity of certain individuals with regard to compliance with the mandatory measures established for this purpose, the public authorities recall that the wearing of masks is mandatory for all persons when getting outside the home".

"Anyone who violates this provision is liable to the penalties laid down in article 4 of Decree-Law No. 2.20.292, which provides for "a term of one to three months' imprisonment and a fine of between 300 and 1,300 dirhams, or one of the two penalties without prejudice to the more severe criminal penalty", the statement added.

In this regard, "the public authorities affirm their constant determination to strictly apply compulsory measures", the same source noted, stressing that they "will not hesitate to apply the sanctions provided for by law against any person who has violated the obligation to wear a protective mask and threatened health safety and public order".

