Ethiopia: Completion of GERD's First Year Water Filling Eases Fear of Downstream Countries - Mofa

25 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Dargie Kahsay

The successful completion of GERD's first year water filling without affecting the flow and volume the river is an "eye opener" that relieves the fear of downstream countries and help to resolve differences, MoFA Spokesperson disclosed.

During his press briefing yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said that Ethiopians and friends are celebrating the successful completion of first year filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which was accomplished with in two weeks.

The dam's reservoir is planned to be filled in different rounds. The first round is expected to be completed in two rainy seasons and contain a total of 18.3 BCM; out of this the first year of the first round filling is supposed to store 4.9 BMC water.

Ambassador Dina told The Ethiopian Herald after the brief that the first year filling of GERD was completed within days without affecting the water flow of Nile and the water on downstream countries. For those who genuinely fear the dam on minimizing of water volume to the downstream countries, it tells the real fact practically and GERD will become a matter of cooperation and integration to the riparian countries, he added.

This may also be an eye opener for downstream countries to accept GERD as a blessing than a threat, Dina noted adding that, if they see genuinely this will help to solve the differences on tripartite negotiations as the countries are agreed to continue the discussion and narrowed their main differences.

In addition, Amb. Dina stated, GERD first filling strengthens Ethiopia's credibility across the world as Ethiopia is applying its plan per the schedule based on its motto of "we will complete as we started it".

Meanwhile, the spokesperson told the media that after the outbreak of COVID-19, Ethiopia has repatriated 30 thousand 87 citizens stranded in the Middle East and neighboring countries.

Amb. Dina stated that from the total repatriated citizens 24,797 are from neighboring countries while the 5,290 are from Middle East. He added that Ethiopia is also working to repatriate citizens in Yemen although the situation in there is difficult to know the number of citizens and their specific locations.

Amid COVID-19, Ethiopia is actively exercising its diplomatic activities and foreign relations using virtual diplomacy and during the past two weeks FM Gedu Andargachew has had different bilateral and multilateral discussions with counterparts, Dina said.

