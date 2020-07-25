Algeria: Mahmoud Guemama's Death - Algeria Loses a Patriot, Committed Militant, Says President Tebboune

25 July 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a message of condolences to members of the People's National Assembly (APN), Mujahed Mahmoud Guemama, who died Friday, in which he said that Algeria "has lost a patriot and a militant committed to the causes of his people and his nation."

Algeria loses today, by the death of Mujahed Mahmoud Guemama, a patriot and a militant committed to the causes of his people and his nation, a man who has never wavered and whose determination remained intact from the moment he took up arms, alongside his valiant Mujahedeen brothers, until his last breath on this sad day when we can only resign ourselves to God's will," President Tebboune wrote in his message of condolence.

"The late Mahmoud Guemama, peace be upon him, belonged to a unique generation of faithful patriotic militants who sacrificed themselves for their homeland," added President of the Republic.

"The deceased devoted his life to the liberation of Algeria from the torments of abject colonialism, by joining the ranks of the Revolution in the prime of life in 1960 in the Tahart training camp of the historic wilaya VI."

"The late President is known to all for his proven militancy and his commitment to anchoring the image of a prosperous and united Algeria," said President Tebboune.

"In the far south, the late Mahmoud Guemama enjoys great renown as a mediator, intervening to reconcile brothers in the same country whenever the fire of discord is kindled," added the President in his message.

"All these qualities and values earned the late Mahmoud Guemama the respect and trust of the people of Tamanrasset who chose him to represent them in the People's National Assembly (APN) for several terms, during which he was the ambassador and defender of the concerns of the region and the aspirations of its people, and even the representative and spokesman of all Algerians," wrote the President of the Republic.

"All expressions of condolence will not be enough to pay tribute to the mujahed Mahmoud Guemama, peace be upon him. He is leaving us today at a time when Algeria needs him," said the President.

"I pray to Almighty God to surround the deceased with His Holy Mercy, to welcome him in His vast paradise alongside the shuhadaa and virtuous. I also pray to God to lend his family and loved ones patience and comfort...there is no strength or power except in God," the President of the Republic concluded.

