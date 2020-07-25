Angola Wants Italian Renewable Energy Technology

Luanda — As one of the leaders in Europe, Angola intends to take advantage of Italian technological innovation on renewable energies to promote in the country, Hélder Cardoso, vice president of the Angola-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Friday in Luanda.

Speaking to Angop at the end of an online seminar on renewable energy, promoted by this institution, the official said that there are Italian companies with interesting projects in water, photovoltaic and wind energy.

The vice-president said that renewable energies have a great impact, especially in the preservation of the environment, so they will use the Italian "know how" to make a difference.

He said that this technology can be applied in remote areas, where there is no access to the national grid, on farms, in the processing industries, since the world today is facing serious environmental problems.

That is why, he said, investment in renewable energy must be a priority for the Government of all countries, because it is a protection of the environment, which allows the longevity of future generations.