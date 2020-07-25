Angola: Government Disburses Over AKZ 400 Million to Piim in Four Months

Sumbe — At least 474 million kwanzas is an amount made available by the Government, from March until now, for the payment of the works of the Integrated Plan of Intervention in the Municipalities (PIIM) in Kwanza Sul.

This amount represents a financial execution of 15%, while the physical execution is at 35%, used in the construction of hospitals, schools, basic sanitation equipment, energy, roads, among others.

The information was provided Friday, in a meeting led by Governor Job Capapinha, with the 12 municipal administrators, contractors and construction inspectors, to analyze the state of the works started in March of the current year, under the PIIM, in Kwanza Sul.

In a statement to Angop, the director of the provincial office of Infrastructures and Technical Services, Carlos Armando, said that the amounts paid account for 74 projects out of the 77 approved.

The conclusion of the works is scheduled for two months from now.

On their turn, the contractors ensure that the works are completed on time, as confirmed by Helder Ngola.

For Kwanza Sul a value of 35.2 billion Kwanzas was approved for the PIIM.