Sudan: Farmer Killed, Woman Injured in Central Darfur

Nierteti — A displaced farmer was shot dead by gunmen near Nierteti in Central Darfur on Thursday. In a separate incident, a woman was seriously wounded.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Adam Okar said that a group of gunmen opened fire on Mohamed Abdelghani, while he was returning from his farm to the Nierteti Southern Camp. He was killed instantly.

The incident was reported to the police of Nierteti, who took the body to the morgue in the town's hospital.

The source also reported that Fatima El Tahir was seriously injured in an assault by unknown armed men in the area of Gurni, near Nierteti.

In protest against the rampant insecurity in the area, activists began a sit-in in Nierteti on June 28.

About a week later, a high-level government delegation from Khartoum visited the protest vigil, and pledged to implement their "just demands". It was agreed that a number of officials would be dismissed, and a joint security force will secure the agricultural season.

The leaders of the sit-in decided to lift their protest on July 15 because their demands were met. "Furthermore, we all hope that the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement will bring security and stability to the region," a member of the sit-in committee told this station.

