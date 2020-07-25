Sudan: Attack On South Darfur Village Leaves 15 Dead

Gereida — At least 15 people were killed, 25 others wounded, and dozens of people went missing in an attack by armed men on Abdos village in South Darfur's Gereida on Thursday. The violent incident led to major protests in Gereida town the following day.

Gunmen riding on camels and horses raided Abdos, 15 km northwest of Gereida in on Thursday evening. "They attacked the villages from three directions," Mohamed Lahmeltayir told Dabanga Radio.

He explained that Abdos is one of the voluntary return villages in the area. Displaced people returned to the place earlier this year, after the El Nadeef deal with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who would protect the returnees.

"Yet, when the attack began, the RSF soldiers fled, leaving the displaced like rats in a trap," he stated. "15 people were killed instantly. 25 others were injured. The eight seriously wounded were transferred to Teaching Hospital in Nyala. The others were treated at the hospital of Gereida."

Lahmeltayir further said that a number of villagers went missing. "We fled in all directions during the attack. Dozens of people did not return."

On Friday, people in Gereida town took to the street in protest against the rampant insecurity in the area. They began an open sit-in, demanding protection, and the prosecution of the attackers.

Members of the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Coordination in Gereida locality condemned the attack, describing it as "barbaric" in a statement yesterday.

They demand the director of Gereida locality, the local police chief, and the commander of the Gereida army garrison to be replaced, as well as the army and RSF troops in the area.

