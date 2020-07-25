Sudan: Attack On South Darfur Village Leaves 15 Dead

25 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gereida — At least 15 people were killed, 25 others wounded, and dozens of people went missing in an attack by armed men on Abdos village in South Darfur's Gereida on Thursday. The violent incident led to major protests in Gereida town the following day.

Gunmen riding on camels and horses raided Abdos, 15 km northwest of Gereida in on Thursday evening. "They attacked the villages from three directions," Mohamed Lahmeltayir told Dabanga Radio.

He explained that Abdos is one of the voluntary return villages in the area. Displaced people returned to the place earlier this year, after the El Nadeef deal with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who would protect the returnees.

"Yet, when the attack began, the RSF soldiers fled, leaving the displaced like rats in a trap," he stated. "15 people were killed instantly. 25 others were injured. The eight seriously wounded were transferred to Teaching Hospital in Nyala. The others were treated at the hospital of Gereida."

Lahmeltayir further said that a number of villagers went missing. "We fled in all directions during the attack. Dozens of people did not return."

On Friday, people in Gereida town took to the street in protest against the rampant insecurity in the area. They began an open sit-in, demanding protection, and the prosecution of the attackers.

Members of the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Coordination in Gereida locality condemned the attack, describing it as "barbaric" in a statement yesterday.

They demand the director of Gereida locality, the local police chief, and the commander of the Gereida army garrison to be replaced, as well as the army and RSF troops in the area.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.