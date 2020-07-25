Angola: MPLA Highlights Qualities of Nationalist Kundi Paihama

25 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Political Bureau (BP) of the MPLA highlighted this Friday the "strong party-political convictions" of the nationalist and its militant Kundi Paihama, who died in the early hours of Friday in one of the hospital units in Luanda, victim of illness.

In a note of condolence, the BP stresses that Kundi Paihama has distinguished himself as a "front-line political activist", a patriot with a "high party-political sense", qualities that have elevated him to a member of the Central Committee and of the Political Bureau.

In the message, to which Angop had access, the ruling party said that was with deep sorrow that the Political Bureau became aware of the death of the former Minister of National Defence.

Born on 12 December 1944, in Quipungo, Huila province, Kundi Paihama, "one of the best sons of Angola", held several public positions with emphasis on those of Minister of Interior, State Security, Inspection and State Control.

Among the duties performed by the late are also that of Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, as well as governor of the provinces of Luanda, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo, Cunene and deputy to the National Assembly, which interrupted for health reasons.

The Political Bureau of MPLA considers the death of Kundi Paihama a "departure of one of the most valuable and fearless Heroes of the Homeland", who gave the best of his life in defense of the superior interests of Angola and the Angolans.

Finally, the MPLA's Political Bureau "leans before the memory of the deceased" and addresses to the bereaved family, heartfelt condolences.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa Dies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.