Angola: President Mourns Death of Former Tanzanian Leader M'kapa

25 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed his dismay this Friday at the death of the former Head of State of Tanzania, Benjamin William M'kapa, occurred Thursday in Dar es Salaam.

In a condolence message sent to his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, the Angolan Head of State said that it was with pain and sadness that he learned of Benjamin M'kapa's death.

He considers it a great loss for Tanzania, a country to which he "put all his knowledge and commitment" to continue the work begun by his predecessors and to turn it into a respected African Nation in the concert of Nations, prosperous and committed to the progress and prosperity of its people.

"Therefore, on behalf of the Angolan people, the Government and myself, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Government and the people of Tanzania for the physical passing away of this inescapable personality from Tanzanian and African political life," said João Lourenço.

The feelings of sorrow are extended to the bereaved family and friends of the former president, adds the note of condolence to which Angop had access.

"Please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of my feelings of solidarity, in this hour of pain and grief for your Nation", ends the presidential message.

Third President of Tanzania, from 1995 to 2005, Benjamin Mkapa died at the age of 82 in one of the hospitals in Dar-es-Salam.

